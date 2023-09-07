SALISBURY, Md. - The USA Pickleball Mid-Atlantic Diamon Regional began in Salisbury Wednesday.
Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism says this is the first large-scale event to be hosted at The Courts at Harmon Field since they opened in May. The venue features 12 lit pickleball courts, two lit basketball courts, and a playground.
According to the county, there are over 220 registered players from across 17 states, estimating an over $615,000 economic impact to the area.
They say this particular event is a qualifier for the national championships, which take place in Texas.
The county says that the tournament will continue through Sunday, Sept. 10.