BALTIMORE, Md. - Recovery operations continue at the Francis Scott Key Bridge site, with Unified Command leading efforts to remove containers from the Dali ship and clear the wreckage. As of Wednesday, efforts have focused on gaining access to the affected section of the bridge that currently rests atop the boat.
Salvors have successfully removed approximately 38 containers from the Dali, allowing them to safely relocate the ship and fully reopen the Fort McHenry Channel. This removal not only facilitates safe access to the bridge pieces on the ship’s bow but also significantly lightens the vessel, helping to eventually move it.
Concurrent efforts include the removing submerged roadbed fragments. The recovered rubble and debris are being transported to Sparrows Point, for processing and recycling, according to Unified Command. While marine traffic is still limited, 69 vessels have transited through since the creation of the temporary alternate channels.
Col. Estee Pinchasin, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and a member of the Unified Command, highlighted the significant progress made.
“There has been incredible progress this week towards our goal to open the limited access deep draft channel,” said Col. Pinchasin. “Our amazing team of local, state, federal and community responders remain focused on the safe and efficient removal of debris and wreckage from the federal channel and waterway.”
The Unified Command reminds people that a 2000-yard maritime Safety Zone remains enforced around the incident site to ensure safety. Additionally, the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has been updated as of April 9, covering a two nautical mile radius from the bridge's center, extending from the surface up to 1500 feet above ground level.
In line with the zero-tolerance policy on unauthorized drone use, the FAA has established a "No Drone Zone" within the restricted area. Violations involving unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) could lead to arrest, prosecution and significant penalties.
Mariners can stay updated on the situation by monitoring VHF-FM marine channel 16, where the Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) issues regular Broadcast Notices to Mariners (BNM) concerning the latest developments at the site.