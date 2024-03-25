LEWES, Del. - Voters in the Cape Henlopen School District will approve or deny the district's request for a property tax hike on Tuesday. The district says this isn't just about its proposed construction projects, it's also about school safety.
A district spokesperson says 80 percent of the money generated will go towards safety and security expenses, like for school resource officers and constables, as well as for salaries and benefits for current and future school staff.
The district says it has grown by more than 2400 students in the last 22 years and it expects to keep growing significantly over the next 10 years.
About 102 acres off Cedar Grove Road are where Cape wants to build a new district office, a transportation facility and an indoor pool, but that's only a portion of what the referendum would pay for. The district says the pool itself represents 10 percent of the tax increase.
If the referendum gets the green light from voters, it's 55 cents per $100 of property value. The district says for the average household, its a $153 a year increase for year one.
To figure out what your household tax increase would be, the district has a calculator on its website at capehenlopenschools.com/tax-calculator.
Some people who live in Lewes told CoastTV it's a price they're happy to support, while others don't see the need.
"I think our scores in Delaware tend to be on the lower side nationall and I would love to see that money going into things that are going to help prepare our kids for real world jobs," says Susan Damiano.
Bill Goodwin says he understands the need to invest in local youth completely, but he has concerns.
"I do question since they just built two basically new schools here in Lewes that are ten times as large and and 20 times as nice as the school I went to, what they're really spending money on," Goodwin says.
A lot of controversy over this referendum has been the proposed swimming pool, but Jenny Donohue is supportive.
"I think your physical education is important," Donohue says. "I think that the stronger our schools, the stronger a community.
A lot of people online are sayng the pool is not needed, but the district says the pool will be open to the entire community for exercise, lifeguard training and more.