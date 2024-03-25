Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest tide levels are expected this evening into Tuesday morning. Minor flooding may linger through Tuesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/11 PM 7.7 2.0 2.9 Moderate 26/11 AM 7.8 2.1 3.3 Moderate 26/11 PM 7.6 1.9 2.8 Minor 27/11 AM 6.1 0.4 1.8 None 28/12 AM 6.3 0.6 1.4 None 28/12 PM 5.6 -0.1 1.5 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 25/10 PM 7.1 2.5 2.7 Moderate 26/10 AM 7.1 2.5 3.0 Moderate 26/10 PM 6.7 2.0 2.2 Minor 27/11 AM 5.2 0.5 1.2 None 27/11 PM 5.4 0.8 0.9 None 28/11 AM 4.8 0.2 1.0 None &&