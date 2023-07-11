West Rehoboth Community Land Trust seeks grant for home upkeep

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- West Rehoboth Community Land Trust is seeking $5,000 in grant money for its' homes.
The money would help with general upkeep such as fixing windows, helping with water lines and more.
West Rehoboth is a historically African American neighborhood. The West Rehoboth Community Land Trust offers affordable housing options for those who have family history in the neighborhood to stay there.
Land Trust president Eleanor Marchtmon says this money will help keep people in their homes- and that coming by affordable housing options in Rehoboth Beach is a challenge.
"It is a tough situation, you know, and you have to grin and bear it... just be hopeful," she said. "And that's what I do. I live hopeful in this."
The grant is expected to come in front of county council next month. Marchtmon also expressed interest in getting another family in a house in the neighborhood.