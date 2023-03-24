BERLIN, Md. - Members of two second grade classes at Worcester Preparatory School held a book signing for their own published series of stories.
To learn about the process of writing and publishing a story, teachers Julia Alison and Abby Harrison led each student in their classes through writing a creative piece about being trapped in a snow globe. The stories were published as two collections through Studentreasures Publishing, one titled "Adventures in a Snow Globe" and the other, "The Snow Globe Adventures."
During the event on March 9, family and friends lined up to have their own copies of the book signed and read aloud by the student authors.