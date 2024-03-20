SAM YOUNG

MILTON, Del. - A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Sam Young had friends, family and an entire first responder parade come out to his Milton home to honor the occasion. He tells CoastTV News he feels blessed.

"All I know, God watched over," Young says.

Young says his mom said he was going to live a long life and he outlived all of his brothers and sisters.

State troopers told Young at his birthday party that if he ever gets a speeding ticket, he's taken care of. He is still driving.

Happy Birthday to Sam Young from CoastTV News!

