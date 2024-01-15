"To me, there's nothing more important than safety. We're struggling across this world and in our community, in our country right now, with violence. Guns are the number one reason we're burying our children. Think about that, the number one reason our children are being buried now. It used to be injuries. We have to do better."
"We need to continue to make changes. This is not an infringement on the Second Amendment. I was raised on a farm with young men and family hunters. This is about common sense gun practice and safety."
"I have been very much out front, leading the charge with mental health, leading the charge around safety, in leading the charge around individuals who register their weapons. Safety is really important. I can't stand going to funerals or visiting patients in the hospitals who've been injured by guns because of the lack of safety."