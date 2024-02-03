Annexation of land approved in Milton

MILTON, Del. - On Saturday, February 3rd, a public referendum was held in Milton regarding the annexation of land outside of the town. The land is scheduled to be Scarlet Oaks, a housing Development that plans to bring 163 homes to Milton.
The annexation was approved, receiving 397 votes. 86 votes disapproved of the annexation.
According to the town, the annexation would allow for the housing development to be a part of the town of Milton- which would make the developer pay fees and taxes to the town.