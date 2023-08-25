Another intersection in Milford to become a four way stop concerns drivers

MILFORD, Del. - A test run on an all way stop will begin September 18 at 6 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Street and South East Second Street.
The light will blink red in all directions for a year to better determine if an all way stop is a better solution for this intersection.
The goal of the project is to find out if the city needs a light there at all by the end of the year long evaluation.
Lashon Gambles works at the Country Corners Market where these roads meet. He said he sees lots of accidents at the light and he's even worried about kids, with school about to start.
"Children will be walking to school. Drivers run through the red lights now they don't stop. Recently somebody hit the pole, they just put up a new pole. I think it's going to be a huge mess.." said Gambles.
A similar traffic study is taking place on South Walnut Street already.
Other drivers are optimistic about the changes,
"I just hope everybody abides by the stop and taking their turn as it's supposed to be. Hopefully like I said, it seems to be working in town so hopefully it'll work here and everything will be smooth."
