SALISBURY, Md - A Somerset County man is facing several charges following a hit-and-run investigation. 27 year old Jamal Scarborough of Marion Station, MD was arrested by Maryland State Police after a chase through Airport Rd in Salisbury, MD Route 12, and Nutters Cross Road.
According to State Police, it was shortly before 10:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, when an off-duty trooper from the Salisbury Barrack was driving his marked vehicle south on Airport Road by the Salisbury Regional Airport.
Scarborough was driving of a blue Jeep in front of the trooper. The trooper says Scarborough swerved into the northbound lane in an attempt to get by the work zone. He then swerved back into the southbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic before driving off the road and into a roadside ditch.
The Trooper says Scarborough ran over the orange casings placed on the road by the utility crew and ran over one of the utility workers, who was on the ground working.
The 64 year old worker was taken by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital before being flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of his injuries.
State police were able to take Scarborough into custody on a field near Johnson Road.
Scarborough was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, causing a life-threatening injury while operating a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner, causing serious injury to a vulnerable individual, attempting to elude police and related offenses. He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.