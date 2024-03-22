Ocean City Fire Department

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire and EMS department experienced a notable surge in calls throughout February. A comparative analysis of call volumes between February 2023 and February 2024 revealed a decrease in Officer Calls for Service from 1,201 to 1,067.

However, the number of assist Fire-EMS calls surged from 86 in February 2023 to 124 in February 2024. While the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) typically responds to Fire-EMS calls, this does not extend to incidents in West Ocean City.

This information was presented to the Ocean City Council during their meeting on March 18th. Plans are underway for a command staff meeting scheduled for April.