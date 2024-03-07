LEWES, Del.– Beebe Healthcare has partnered with Ensemble Health Partners and Premier to enhance financial sustainability.
In a release, Beebe expressed the need to bolster its financial resilience in response to evolving healthcare dynamics, with an emphasis on revenue cycles and supply chain operations.
Ensemble is known for its expertise in revenue cycle management. The company's website says it identifies gaps and build plans for healthcare companies to see immediate return on investment.
"The financial aspects of healthcare are evolving rapidly," Beebe's CEO Dr. David Tam noted. "Partnering with Ensemble and Premier allows Beebe to navigate these changes effectively, ensuring our continued ability to serve the community as a local, nonprofit independent health system."
Beebe says its partnership with Premier's Nexera team will leverage Premier's market-leading contracts and technologies, aiming to drive cost savings and operational efficiencies.
In the coming months, Beebe’s revenue cycle department will transition to become part of Ensemble. Beebe tells CoastTV it's important to note no employees are losing their jobs, nor do they have to apply for a job under the transition.
"While we are confident that these partnerships with Ensemble and Premier will have a positive impact on our patients, community, and team members, we recognize that changes like these can be difficult. Please know that these are not decisions we have made lightly," Dr. Tam wrote in an email to employees. "Our number one priority has always been and will always be providing residents of Sussex County with the high-quality, compassionate care they deserve. That remains the driving force behind this change and all our transformation efforts."
According to the email, no other departments will be impacted by the change.