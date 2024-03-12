LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is preparing to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for its Family Medicine Residency Clinic at the Long Neck Health Center on March 21, at 4:30 p.m.
According to Beebe Healthcare, the event will commence with a brief ceremony, featuring remarks from Beebe and Family Medicine Residency leaders. The ceremony is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP at this link.
Beebe Healthcare says the construction of the new facility aims to address the healthcare needs of the growing Long Neck community. Once fully operational, the clinic is projected to accommodate approximately 7,000 primary care appointments.
Beebe Healthcare welcomed its inaugural class of four family medicine resident physicians in July 2023. Since then, these physicians have been providing care at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and Beebe Primary Care Long Neck, which currently serves as the residency's continuity clinic.
At the Long Neck clinic, resident physicians offer comprehensive primary care services, including minor procedures and women's health services.
Match Day, scheduled for March 15, will see Beebe Healthcare announce its second class of resident physicians.