Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&