Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.