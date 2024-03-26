SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A controversial referendum in the Cape Henlopen School District failed to gain enough support from voters on Tuesday.
The taxes in this referendum vote would've gone towards numerous new additions to the district, as well as safety and security expenses.
Some of the proposed new additions included a new district office, a transportation facility. But that is not where all of the money would go to. 80 percent would have went towards numerous security efforts at Cape Schools. 10 percent of the tax increase would have went the pool.
Now that the referendum has not passed, the district says it will "face significant challenges in meeting the growing needs of our student population".
Cape says the biggest piece of the plan being effected is not being able to move the district office- as it says that makes expanding the classroom space at Cape High much more difficult.
In a statement to CoastTV, Cape Henlopen superintendent Bob Fulton said the district is disappointed with the result saying quote:
"While the result is not what we wanted, we intend to move forward with a positive outlook. Over the next few weeks our team will work together to determine what our next steps will be."
Voters had a lot to say about the referendum at the polls Tuesday night.
Aida Aracelia Stack voted against the referendum, and is not for a tax hike.
"Our taxes are going to go up substantially.. It's not like a few cents in our pocket. It's a few hundred dollars."
But Virginia Gritmon believes the higher taxes are for needed additions to the district.
"We are all for the natatorium and the additional need for space...for administrative space," she told CoastTV.
The last time Cape School District went to referendum was six years ago.