SEAFORD, Del. - A car crashed into the walls of a Taco Bell on Sussex Highway, leaving a driver being taken to the hospital.
Seaford Volunteer Fire Department told CoastTV News that the driver had a medical emergency and lost control of the car while traveling east on Norman Eskridge Highway.
The department says that the car crossed the north and eastbound lanes of the highway before moving through the Starbucks and Taco Bell parking lots, eventually jumping the curb into the walls of the Taco Bell.
Officers were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 2 and the department says that the crash caused damage to the walls of the restaurant. The department says that there is no structural damage and that the car never entered the building.
According to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, the driver is being treated at TidalHealth Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.