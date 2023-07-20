CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Though the $1 billion Powerball jackpot was won Wednesday night on a ticket sold in California, one person in Greensboro, Md., is still a winner.
A ticket now worth $1 million was sold at the Greensboro Quick Shop on Greensboro Road. Maryland actually sold two million-dollar tickets for this drawing, the other being in Howard County. Winners have 182 days from the date of drawing to claim their prizes.
The shops where the million dollar tickets were sold will also receive a prize: a $2,500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.
The $1.08 billion Powerball prize was the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to the Maryland Lottery. The odds of winning the jackpot were about 1 in 292 million.