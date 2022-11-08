Incumbent Democrat Kathy Jennings was elected to her second term as Attorney General. She beat Republican Juliane Murray with 54% of the vote. In her career, Jennings has served as a prosecutor and was later named the Delaware State Prosecutor. She served as Chief Deputy Attorney General under Attorney General Charles Oberly.
With gun use and safety measures changing in the state during the last legislative session, Kathy Jennings is looking for even more ways to keep the state safe.
“We believe that it’s critically important that you also be trained if you’re going to buy a gun and how to use that gun and in safety and in our laws,” Jennings said.
Jennings has vowed to protect abortion rights that are legal in Delaware.
“It’s my job to make sure abortion rights in our state are fully protected,” Jennings said. “That’s why, when the town of Seaford enacted an anti-abortion ordinance, I had to take them to court and say ‘you can’t do that’ because the law of our state is to protect those rights.”