DOVER, Del. — Governor John Carney, Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse, and state legislators celebrated the induction of three Delaware farm families into the Century Farm Program on Thursday, recognizing their dedication to preserving agricultural land within their families for 100 years.
Delaware's Century Farm Program, established in 1987, celebrates families who have continuously owned and operated their farms for at least a century. To qualify, farms must comprise at least 10 acres of the original parcel or generate over $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.
"Agriculture has long been Delaware’s number one industry. Family farms built our state; in fact, there are 18 farms still in operation that are older than Delaware," Carney said. "I’m honored to be a part of this event recognizing the committed work of these three family farms who have been a part of our state’s history for 100 years."
The 2024 awardees include R & C Evans Farm L.P. in Harrington, Kent County; Fleetwood Family Farm in Laurel, Sussex County; and Warnick Family Farm in Greenwood, Sussex County. Each family received a Century Farm sign, an engraved plate, a certificate, and legislative tributes in recognition of their achievement.
Secretary Scuse also announced a new "Multi-Century Farm Award" for families whose farms have been in continuous production for 200 years or more, highlighting the deep roots of agriculture in the state.
About the Awardees:
R & C Evans Farm L.P. has been a staple in the Milford Hundred area since William Biggs purchased the initial 64 acres in 1917. Over the years, the farm, now 60 acres, has been passed down through generations, remaining a vital part of the family's legacy.
Fleetwood Family Farm was honored for over a century of agricultural production on its 35-acre farm in Broad Creek Hundred. The farm, originally purchased in 1920, still features the original farmhouse built in 1845.
Warnick Family Farm in Nanticoke Hundred was recognized for its continuous operation since 1914. The farm, which has passed through several generations of the Warnick family, remains a testament to the family's dedication to agriculture.
With the addition of these families, Delaware has now recognized 155 Century Farms over the past 37 years, according to the Department of Agriculture. This honor underscores the importance of family farming in Delaware's history and economy, and the state's commitment to preserving this heritage for future generations.
For more information about the Century Farm Program, visit the Delaware Department of Agriculture's website.