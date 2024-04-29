DELAWARE- In the landscape of Delaware's economy, small businesses contribute to both job creation and economic vitality. With nearly 28,000 small businesses providing over 227,000 jobs, Governor John Carney recognizes May as Small Business Month in the first state. This coincides with National Small Business Month and National Small Business Week which takes place from April 28 to May 4, 2024. According to Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock, small businesses pour money into local communities and contribute approximately $12 billion in wages annually.
To celebrate National Small Business Month and National Small Business Week, the Delaware Division of Small Business is hosting a series of events and initiatives to celebrate and support small businesses. According to the agency, these events range from informative webinars on business analytics tools to sessions on federal loan programs aimed at socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs. Additionally, the division is rolling out a social media campaign titled "Get to Know DSB," to raise awareness of the free services and funding opportunities available to entrepreneurs year-round. The agency says that some events are free, but some require registration. An outline of the week’s festivities can be found here. The division encourages ongoing support for small businesses across Delaware and aims to celebrate the service to the state’s economy.