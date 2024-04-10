DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) has announced an additional $100,000 in funding for the Eviction Defense Project (EDP). The goal of the money is to continue the ongoing efforts to support low-income, at-risk renters in Delaware.
According to the agency, DSHA has already awarded over $200,000 to EDP since 2021. The agency says the funding has resulted in vital assistance for over 150 households. Through collaborative efforts with Delaware's nonprofit civil legal services providers and various justice community partners, EDP offers free legal assistance and representation to tenants facing eviction or loss of public housing/housing voucher cases.
Some of these partnerships include Legal Services Corporation of Delaware, Inc., Community Legal Aid Society, Inc. (CLASI), Delaware Volunteer Legal Services, Inc., The Delaware Bar Foundation, The Delaware State Bar Association and The Delaware Combined Campaign for Justice.
With the new funding, the EDP team aims to increase its capacity, enabling it to extend its reach and continue assisting Delawareans statewide. DSHA says that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds the award. According to the agency, this program was allocated by the U.S. Treasury to Delaware in January and May 2021.