DOVER, Del.- Delaware’s community of veterans and their advocates will gather at Legislative Hall for the inaugural “We the Veterans Day”. The event is scheduled for March 28. The state holds a significant veteran population of around 70,000, representing approximately one in every 14 residents.
According to event organizers, the event aims to advocate for matters directly impacting veterans' lives. Organizers say that among the focal points are initiatives like advocating for establishing a cabinet-level Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, participants will push for increased funding to expand the number of veterans service officers (VSOs), which are troubleshooters aiding veterans in accessing their government benefits, according to organizers.
Proposed legislative actions involving veterans include House Bill 303, which aims to modify property tax relief criteria for veterans meeting a disability standard. The bill would lower the disability requirement for veterans to 80 percent disability. Secondly, Senate Bill 201, looks to double the tax-excluded portion of military pension income to $25,000 over three years. Furthermore, House Substitute 1 for House Bill 272, focuses on regulating businesses assisting veterans in navigating government benefits. The bill would safeguard them against exploitation.