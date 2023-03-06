LEWES, Del. - 90 exhibitors are coming to the 5th Delaware Resorts Health-Fitness and Leisure Expo. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11th, 2023 at Cape Henlopen High School.
Admission is free. Beebe Healthcare is providing free health screenings. Custom Fit 360 will offer free fitness assessments.
"We really incorporate the 6 pillars of fitness, squatting or lunging, hinging, which is where we're bending over and picking things up, pushing and pulling, carrying, and rotating," says Custom Fit 360 Lewes General Manager David Blake.
The expo features gyms, home products and service companies, and more. Nonprofits like the Cape Henlopen Mentoring Program and Grass Roots Rescue will be present. Delaware Resorts owner Kathy Benson says there will be a realtor and aerial photographer present, free giveaways, as well as healthy food from Bountiful Bowls.
"We have specialist physicians, we have physical therapy, we even have Delaware Hyperbarics," Benson says. "We have all sorts of home products, air purification systems. We have some crafters, we have quite a few gyms, we have yoga."
The Health-Fitness and Leisure expo benefits Mason's Mobility Mission. That nonprofit rents out adaptive equipment like beach wheelchairs to help make outdoor activities more accessible.
Delaware Resorts holds four expos each year, including a 55+ Expo and two home expos. The next one is in April.
