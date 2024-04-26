DELMARVA - As the warmer months head to Delmarva, one of the many perks is the opening of farmers markets. There are several different markets to look forward to this summer season that offer an array of fresh produce and entertainment.
Historic Lewes Farmers Market
The opening of the Historic Lewes Farmers Market is Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 a.m. The market can be found at George H. P. Smith Park.
The Saturday Summer Market at George H. P. Smith Park will run from May 4 to Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Wednesday's at the Market at Crooked Hammock Brewery, you can shop from June 5 to Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Some of the many vendors at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market include Backyard Jams and Jellies, Hattie’s Garden and Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor. Here is a full list of vendors.
The market also features workshops by local chefs, master gardeners and wellness providers. Pets are not allowed within the market, only certified service dogs are permitted.
Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market
The Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market opens on Tuesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grove Park. The market will be open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Grove Park is adjacent to the visitor’s center and next to the museum.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market, each vendor is located within 100 miles of the market. Here is a full list of vendors.
Parking information:
- Municipal parking is free in Rehoboth Beach until May 14. After that date, the paid parking season begins.
- The metered visitor center and museum parking lot near the market are free during market hours.
- During market hours, permitted parking is free within a two-block radius, including Henelopen, Columbia, Sussex, Kent, Easton, and Felton streets.
Milton Broadkill Farmers Market
The Milton Broadkill Farmers Market will be open for customers starting on Friday, May 10. It will be held at 514 Union St. and it will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The market will close on Labor Day weekend.
Hops and Crops Market
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Revelation Craft Brewery in Georgetown have announced the start of the of the all new Hops & Crops Market. The market will officially kick off on Wednesday, May 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Revelation in Georgetown.
The market will run every Wednesday until Sept. 25. The Hops and Crops Market will feature fresh produce, oysters, baked goods and products from local artisans for shoppers to enjoy.
Sea Colony Farmers Market
The Farmers Market at Sea Colony kicks off on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 a.m. The market will be open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon in June, July and August. The closing day will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The address for the market is Rt. 1 at Sea Colony 33546 Market Pl., Bethany Beach. The market says that it will be welcoming new vendors this season, in addition to the current growers.
Delmar Farmers Market
The Delmar Farmers Market will be open for customers beginning on Saturday, May 4. The market takes place at the State Street Park in Delaware from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third weekends of the month. The market will run from May to October this year.
Berlin Farmers Market
The Berlin Farmers Market has an opening day on Sunday, May 5 at 9 a.m. The market is open on Sundays until 1 p.m. Shoppers can enjoy booths along Main Street, Commerce Street and Pitts Street.
There will be over 50 farmers, bakers, growers, brewers, distillers, creators, and artists to enjoy.
New to the market this year is free art projects for kids, a petting zoo, face painting, and live music. There is free parking in town and leashed pets are welcome.
The Berlin Farmers Market runs from May to September every Sunday, rain or shine.
This article will continue to be updated with more farmers market dates as they are released.