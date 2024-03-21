WALLOPS ISLAND, Va -Commercial launch provider Rocket Lab’s Electron 59 foot rocket blasted off Thursday morning from the NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility The launch window was set for 2:40 am. A hold to the countdown was put in place at approximately 2:35 am. According to Rocket Lab, the organization who designed the rocket, the hold was due to a data issue. The countdown resumed short after 3:00 am with the rocket launching at approximately 3:26 am.
This is a launch connected with the National Reconnaissance Office which deals with national intelligence satellites.