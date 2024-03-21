Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THROUGH THIS EVENING... The combination of low relative humidity values between 20 and 35 percent, northwest winds 10 to 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph, and dry fuels will increase the potential for the spread of wildfires today. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source including machinery...cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.