KENT COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Kent Conservation District have announced the availability of grant funding for homeowners in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed in Kent County. This initiative aims to assist homeowners who wish to have their residential septic tanks pumped out for routine maintenance.
DNREC says that regularly pumping out a septic system, not only prolongs the life of the system but also helps protect surface and ground waters from potential contamination.
Qualified applicants can receive up to $200 in grant funds on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is administered by the Kent Conservation District in partnership with DNREC's Chesapeake Implementation Program.
A total of over $68,000 in grant funding has been allocated for this initiative, which is estimated to cover the cost of pumping out approximately 300 Kent County residential septic systems. To be eligible for grant funding, homeowners must reside in the home for which the grant is sought.
According to DNREC, the pump-out project is scheduled to run through June 30, or until funding is exhausted. The application process is designed to be quick and easy, with most applicants receiving approval within 24 hours.
Homeowners can determine the watershed they live in by visiting the Delaware Watersheds website, a collaboration between DNREC and the University of Delaware Water Resources Center.
For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Implementation grant and to obtain a grant application, interested homeowners are encouraged to contact the Kent Conservation District at 302-608-5370 or visit their website at kentcd.org.