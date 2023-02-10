INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- Big Fish will take over what was Hammerheads Dockside at the Indian River Marina, DNREC confirmed Friday.
According the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the previous 10-year contract--which Hammerheads possessed--is set to expire at the end of this month. DNREC said Big Fish was one of two "responsive proposals"--required by state policy--that were received before the November 30th, 2022 deadline.
DNREC did not say who the other proposal was from, but Hammerheads posted on Facebook that it submitted a proposal to keep Hammerheads there for 25 more years. Hammerheads says it received "no explanation" from the state on why they lost the bid.
"There’s no room for little fish in Delaware anymore," a Hammerheads post read, in part. "We hoped to continue for many seasons to come, but unfortunately the State of Delaware has chosen a different path."
In a Friday press release, DNREC did not directly address Hammerheads claims, but said Big Fish won a competitive bidding process, referred to as RFP.
“While it is it is never easy to change concessionaires, the state RFP process is fair and Big Fish Restaurant Group submitted the winning proposal this time," said Secretary Shawn Garvin. "I encourage any Delaware business that wants more information on the state bidding process to visit Delaware’s contract portal, MyMarketplace.delaware.gov, which has a wealth of information about the process.”
According to DNREC, the Indian River Marina restaurant RFP was rated using seven criteria categories, with 80% of the total score including quality and diversity of the menu; past performance; the vendor's action plan; vendor's financial stability; creativity in planning; and designing and delivering a successful establishment, and revenue paid to the state equating for 20% of the total score.