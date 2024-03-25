PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A major fire on Monday afternoon destroyed a two-story family home on West Post Office Road in Princess Anne, Maryland, along with the tragic deaths of three dogs and multiple cats.
According to the Office of The State Fire Marshall, the fire was reported at 1:07 PM by the homeowners. Crews battled the fire for approximately an hour and a half before bringing it under control.
The estimated loss from the fire includes $150,000 for the home itself and an additional $30,000 for its contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.