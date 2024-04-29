SELBYVILLE, Del. - A second round of summer 2024 performances at the Freeman Arts Pavilion was announced Tuesday. The venue's 17th season will comprise of a mix of live music, comedy, theatre and children's performances.
- June 28 The Super '70s Concert Experience featuring Super Trans Am
- July 11 The Disco Biscuits
- July 21 The Bacon Brothers
- July 25 Jerry Seinfeld
- July 28 Tyler Hubbard
- Aug. 1 Global Groove: A journey through hip hop's evolution
- Aug. 2 Voyage: Celebrating the music of Journey
- Aug. 4 SOJA
- Aug. 6 Air Supply
- Aug. 17 Dark Star Orchestra
- Aug. 18 Old Crow Medicine Show
- Aug. 23 The Broken Hearts: A tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Tickets for these performances go on sale on Thursday and Friday at times spread throughout the day. Those interested should check individual event pages at freemanarts.org for exact sale times.
