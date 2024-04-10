GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Monday, April 15, the water conservation company, VEPO, will begin installing new water meters for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project. The Town said it hopes to enhance their level of service to customers through the implementation of the full-service AMI water meter system and maintenance program. AMI meters provides for remote collection of water use data, in real time.
This project will have H2O Analytics which provides an intuitive customer portal for comprehensive water data and alerts to people living in Georgetown, said the town. This project is expected to be completed by the end of June if weather is compliant.