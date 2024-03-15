GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Esperanza, a non-profit organization in Sussex County, hosted its second annual Citizenship Celebration on Friday evening at DelTech in Georgetown, commemorating the citizenship of 57 individuals it supported this year.
The event highlighted the journey and achievements of the new U.S. citizens.
"I think that one of the great things that we do at this celebration is that we get to create the space for new citizens to tell their stories," Jennifer Fuqua, co-executive director at La Esperanza, said.
This year's event saw the highest number of new citizens assisted by the organization in a decade.
Bryant García, co-executive director at La Esperanza, reflected on the accomplishment, stating, "To us, it’s amazing. It’s really a testament to not just the work that La Esperanza staff is doing but the desire for people in our community to become U.S. citizens."
Among the celebrants was Grettel Gonzáles, a Peruvian-American who arrived in the U.S. in 2009. She shared her gratitude and the significance of this milestone, saying, "It means a lot to me... Like I said before, my mom sacrificed everything for me, so this opportunity for me is something huge, and I just hope I’m able to give back to the community one day. I’m very happy."
La Esperanza is expanding its services to continue helping more families for years to come.