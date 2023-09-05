Lane closures begin for Coastal Highway roadwork

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Lane closures have begun as DelDOT gets to work on intersection improvements on Route One.
Closures will only be at night between Old Landing Road and Route 24- right outside of Rehoboth Mall.
DelDOT is extending the U-Turn lane right by Old Landing Road- as well as improving other areas of the road such as storm drainage.
The agency held off on construction until after Labor Day- with the idea being there would be less impact of traffic after the summertime season.
Business owners nearby said they did not think it would impact business, due to construction happening at night.
Owen Schroeder at Beef Jerky Experience said he is looking forward to seeing the final product.
"This road, this traffic is always so crazy here," he said. "If it makes it easier for people to access the stores and access our store, that'd be great."
The project is expected to be complete in late November.