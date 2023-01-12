LEWES, Del. - The red caboose that recently moved to Stango Park in Lewes has been spruced up. The Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association contracted Southern Delaware Signs to produce and install exact replica stencils of the lettering that originally adorned the red caboose. The large white letters provide the final touch on the exterior renovation of the train car, however work will continue to restore the inside.
The association says that they hope to occasionally open the caboose to visitors when all work is completed. Those interested in volunteering to help with the restoration or to share the history of the railroad in Lewes and eastern Sussex County with visitors should visit www.lewesjunctionrr.org for more information.