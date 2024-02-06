LEWES, Del. - In the hours since Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer there have been questions and concerns even across the pond. However, his bravery in sharing the diagnosis with the world has been inspiring to people and organizations.
Tony Boyd-Heron is concerned for his fellow Britons after the Queen's passing in 2022 and now the King's cancer diagnosis.
"There will be some organizations that have royal patronage that maybe won't get a royal to come to a particular event because of this and that's a shame," Boyd-Heron says."It's something that we English people have come to expect."
The 75-year old King is postponing public duties and starting treatment for cancer. Local cancer support organizations say King Charles's unprecedented candor about his health and positive attitude will go a long way toward his own treatment and healing and beyond.
"He was so open and honest and fast with disclosing that to the world because it's a positive, it really is," says Cancer Suppor Community Delaware Executive Director Nicole Pickles. "It brings light to cancer and it sheds light on the disease and people will be less afraid."
Prince Harry flew in from Los Angeles after the King's diagnosis, giving Boyd-Heron hope this will bring the family back together again and make the monarchy even stronger.
"I remember the Queen's coronation and I was a schoolboy when that happened but I still remember it," Boyd-Heron says. "I think what King Charles has done is remove a layer of secrecy that existed under the Queen and that is a good thing."
