LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is celebrating the groundbreaking of its new clinic in Long Neck. This comes after Beebe recently accepted funding of $1 million for this new facility.
According to Beebe, the new Long Neck Health Center is set to be the hub for present and future family medicine resident physicians to make appointments with patients. The healthcare company said that this center aims to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of one of the fastest-growing areas in Sussex County.
One of the goals is to address the community's demand for primary care. Beebe Healthcare says that with the new facility, the program could accommodate approximately 7,000 primary care appointments with a full complement of residents.
"Access to primary care is one of our strategic pillars for the future of healthcare in Sussex County," said Paul Sierzenski, M.D., senior vice president and chief physician executive at Beebe Healthcare. "It is significant that Beebe is training our own physicians who could possibly stay in Sussex County. Many residents choose to stay where they completed their residency. It’s just one more way Beebe is addressing the community’s need for primary care."
Beebe said that the first four residents began work in July. Also, the company welcomed four more new residents on March 15 who are set to join Beebe Healthcare this summer.