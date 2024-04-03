MARYLAND- The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces a change to the size
limit for striped bass caught recreationally and by charter boat. This change becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. May 16 this year. The minimum size for striped bass is 19 inches and the maximum size for striped bass is 24 inches.
This rule is effective for the summer and fall seasons in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries. This includes the Maryland tributaries of the Potomac River. These seasons run from May 16, through July 15, and August 1, through December 10.
All other rules, including those established by emergency regulation which close all Chesapeake Bay and tidal tributaries to targeting striped bass from April 1 through May 15, and the Susquehanna Flats, Susquehanna River and Northeast River to targeting striped bass from April 1 through May 31, remain the same.
This action is necessary to implement the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic Striped Bass. Just in Nov. of last year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources proposed emergency regulations to support the state's spawning striped bass population.