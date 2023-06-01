GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Millsboro man has been arrested due to his involvement in the fight that took place at Sussex Central High School after Tuesday's graduation, while a teenager that participated in the fight has charges pending, all according to Delaware State Police.
Police say that troopers assigned to the event were alerted to a large crown fighting at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night outside the main gate to the ceremonies. When they arrived, Troopers say they discovered a 16-year-old girl punching and kicking a 48-year-old Millsboro woman. They say the girl was yelling and started walking away from the area afterward.
They also say they spotted a 29-year-old Millsboro man punching at people during the fight, including the 16-year-old.
Police say they were able to get in touch with the girl as she walked across a softball field and began participating in another fight. They say they were able to separate her and spoke with the girl's father, but both refused to cooperate with the investigation and soon left the area.
Troopers say they were able to break up the second fight and disperse the crowd, but there was nobody left afterward to explain what had happened.
According to police, the 48-year-old woman was identified through the investigation, contacting her on May 31st, which led to her coming to Troop 4 with her 15-year-old daughter to report the injuries. They say the woman had a scratch on her nose, while her daughter had a black eye and a swollen nose. Police say they were then able to identify the 16-year-old, who currently has an active warrant for her arrest for the misdemeanor charges of Assault Third Degree (two counts) and Disorderly Conduct.
Troopers say they identified the 29-year-old as David Cupery, who turned himself in and was charged with misdemeanors for Offensive Touching and Disorderly Conduct. They say he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on his own recognizance.
Police say that neither the 16-year-old suspect nor the 15-year-old victim are students at Sussex Central High School.
Troopers say they are still investigating the fight. Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding this case or anyone else who was injured during the fight to contact Lieutenant M. DiSilvestro by calling 302-752-3818. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.