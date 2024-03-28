MILLSBORO, Del. - The new Millsboro Police Station is officially open. The new building on West Railroad Avenue is double the old station size.
Police said it has more work stations and double the amount of cells compared to the old police station. The new facility even has amenities for the community. It has a basketball court and meeting rooms for the public to use.
Mother and daughter, Cristina and Heidi Hooten, attended the ribbon cutting of the new facility.
"I think it's great. They did a good job. Money well invested. And I'm glad for the, you know, the basketball court that they're bringing it for the kids in the community. Hopefully we can get more play stuff for them to do."
According to the department, more open house tours will be held Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-5 p.m.