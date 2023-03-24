MILTON, Del.- Police have identified the 30-year-old woman killed in a crash Thursday morning.
Delaware State Police troopers say Sheri Foster, from Clayton, was driving South on Route one early Thursday morning. Police say 81-year-old man from Millsboro and his 75-year-old passenger, a woman also from Millsboro, were driving east on Route 5 and pulled out in front of Foster as they attempted to cross the highway.
The man's car spun until it hit a fence off the east side of the northbound lanes. Police say Foster's car also spun, which caused a third vehicle to hit it in the middle of the southbound lanes.
The driver and passenger in the first car were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third car, a 32-year-old man from Hartly, was not injured. Foster died at an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.