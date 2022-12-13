A new project designed to improve e process of opening and closing lanes on the Bay Bridge is about to become active. Starting December 20, drivers on westbound US 50/301 approaching the Bay Bridge from the Eastern Shore will be among the first to see the use of the new gates as part of the Automated Lane Closure System (ALCS) that will replace the existing use of barrels to close off lanes.
ALCS uses horizontal swing gates, message signs, and overhead lane-use control signals to alert when lanes are opening and closing of two-way traffic on the westbound span.
The Maryland Transportation Authority began work on the system in November, when new overhead lane-use control signals and full-color message signs became available on the Eastern Shore. Starting 1.5 miles before the westbound span, these devices give drivers more notice of bridge lane closures ahead.