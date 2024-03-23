GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County is bolstering its efforts to expand affordable housing options with the announcement of another round of funding for the Housing Trust Fund.
Starting April 1, Sussex County’s Community Development & Housing office will accept applications from organizations dedicated to developing new affordable housing or preserving existing units. The Housing Trust Fund, a key initiative aimed at promoting access to and preservation of affordable housing, offers grants of up to $500,000 for eligible projects that serve specific customer demographics.
In addition to supporting housing developers, groups, and organizations, the Housing Trust Fund also provides direct settlement assistance to individual homebuyers in Sussex County. Qualified households can apply for forgivable loans of up to $30,000 to cover down payments and closing costs, helping make homeownership more attainable.
The latest round of funding, totaling $2 million, is made possible by the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief package allocated to Sussex County. This marks the third round of funding since the program's inception in spring 2022. With nearly $6 million in ARPA funds allocated to the Trust Fund thus far, the County has assisted nearly 65 homebuyers and supported the preservation or creation of over 175 affordable housing units.
Brandy Nauman, Director of Community Development & Housing, expressed optimism about the continued success of the Housing Trust Fund, noting the significant response it has garnered from the community.
For further details on the program and application process, interested parties should visit sussecountyde.gov/Housing-Trust-Fund.