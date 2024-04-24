DELAWARE- Delawareans seeking to protect their property from flood damage have a new resource at their fingertips. The DNREC has introduced I-ADAPT, a web-based tool designed to enhance property resilience against flooding and other climate-related hazards.
Developed by DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, along with the Division of Watershed Stewardship, I-ADAPT stands for the "Individual Adaptation Decision And Planning Tool". It offers personalized solutions for residents to prepare their homes and businesses for potential flood events.
DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin describes why the tool is important for areas prone to flooding across the state.
“Flooding is not something that impacts only our coastal communities. Climate change is bringing more frequent and intense storms that result in flooding in our urban and inland communities," said Garvin. "I-ADAPT can help identify ways that residents can prepare their homes and businesses before flooding occurs.”
To use I-ADAPT, residents input details about their property and preferences. The tool then provides customized adaptation strategies that include estimated budgets and additional resources for implementing specific projects. This approach aims to equip Delawareans with practical steps they can take now or in the future to increase their property’s resilience.
According to DNREC, to protect user privacy, I-ADAPT does not save any entered information, meaning users need to save or email the adaptation strategies to themselves, or they will need to complete the survey again to get the recommendations.
DNREC has scheduled informational meetings across the state to learn how to use I-ADAPT:
- New Castle: Tuesday, May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center.
- Dover: Tuesday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Dover Public Library.
- Lewes: Thursday, May 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Lewes Public Library.
At these events, computers and trained staff will be available to assist attendees in using I-ADAPT to generate adaptation strategies for their properties. DNREC encourages the public to drop by any time during these sessions to learn more about the tool and explore its features.