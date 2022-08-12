Ocean City Boat Brings In Winning White Marlin

OCEAN CITY, Md- For the three straight year and for the fifth time in the last six, the winning white marlin at the White Marlin Open was brought to the Harbor Island Marina scales on the final day of the tournament. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. the Ocean City based Billfisher submitted its boated fish. The crew and the people viewing from the nearby lawn were ecstatic when the scale registered 77.5 pounds.
"This one came up and fought forever," the winning angler Jeremy Duffie told WRDE. "We kept looking at it, measured it, and 71 inches we said we got to take a shot. It looked thick and we were just praying for 70 pounds now we got 77 and a half."
A half hour later the Cabana, which on Thursday boated the winning blue marlin, brought a white to the scales but it failed to meet the 70 pound minimum.
There were only two qualifying white marlins at this year's tournament. Duffie's win earns a $4,400,000 pay day.
49th Annual White Marlin Open Leaderboard (FINAL)
White Marlin
1. 77.5 lbs - Jeremy Duffie (Bethesda,MD)
2. 71.5 lbs - Keeley Megarity (Houston, TX)
Blue Marlin