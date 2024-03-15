OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Delmarva Irish American Club is set to host the annual St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival in Ocean City on Saturday, March 16. This event, which began in 1980, has grown to be Maryland's largest St. Patrick’s parade.
The parade will feature pipe and drum bands, high school marching bands and floats starting at noon. The parade will take place along on Route 1 from 57th Street and heading south to the 45th Street shopping center. Alongside the parade, a festival will be held at the 45th Street shopping center, offering live music, Irish dancing and various vendors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free admission.