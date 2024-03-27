OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Recreation and Parks is reaching out to locals to help name the newly reimagined park located between 3rd and 4th Street. According to Ocean City Recreation and Parks, the park is still under construction, with a projected completion by summer 2024.
Possible names for the park include:
- Bayfront Park
- Bayside Park
- South Bay Park
- Southside Park
- Third Street Park
People can vote for their favorite name through this form, which was posted by Ocean City Recreation and Parks on Facebook.
The survey will be open until March 28.