LAUREL, Del. - A deadly crash involving a vehicle and a school bus took place Monday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.
The crash occurred in the area of Hardscrabble Road and East Trap Pond Road. According to Delaware State Police, one death has been confirmed in the involved vehicle.
WRDE reached out to Laurel School District, which stated that the bus did not belong to their district.
Delaware State Police are investigating this crash. As of 4:50 p.m., crews are still on the scene. This is a developing story.