Ongoing talks about hotel on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Friday, April 12 at 2 p.m., there will be a continuation of the Preliminary Review of the Site Plan Review Application for the proposed Belhaven Hotel located at 2 Rehoboth Avenue.
The hotel has been on the drawing board for several years now. The continuation of the Preliminary Review has been requested by John N. Papajohn of Belhaven Hotel Investments Inc., the owner of the property.
