DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Justice confirmed to CoastTV News that a retrial of former state auditor Kathy McGuiness will not be pursued.
A statement from Mat Marshall, spokesperson for Attorney General Kathy Jennings, explains why prosecutors will not move forward with the remaining charge.
"The State will not seek to again convict the ex-Auditor. A jury found her guilty three times; dragging the witnesses back to trial would have little practical purpose, at the expense of both the court’s time and the whistleblowers’ peace. Delawareans moved on almost two years ago. We have, too."
This case began when McGuiness was convicted of criminal charges in 2022. McGuiness was found guilty of two misdemeanors related to hiring her daughter as a part-time employee in her office.
McGuiness was acquitted of a felony theft charge and felony witness intimidation. A third guilty verdict based on state purchasing rules was tossed by the trial judge months after the verdicts.
CoastTV reached out to McGuiness' attorney for comment and to confirm if they will continue to sue members of the Delaware Department of Justice, but have not heard back. They are alleging defamation and violation of her constitutional rights under the fourth and 14th amendments during her case and conviction.