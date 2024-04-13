REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The scenic City of Rehoboth Beach is set to mark Arbor Day on April 19 with a special tree-planting ceremony at Rehoboth Elementary School, starting at 9 am. This event's goal is to not only enhance the city’s green landscape but also serve as an educational platform.
Students from Rehoboth Elementary School are at the heart of the celebration, actively participating in the tree-planting event. The ceremony is expected to foster a sense of environmental stewardship among the students and highlight the importance of trees in our ecosystem.
In addition to the tree planting, the event will spotlight the creativity and environmental awareness of local fourth and fifth graders. These students have participated in the school’s annual Arbor Day poster contest, this year themed “Trees are terrific…for outdoor adventures.”
The Rehoboth Art League has the honor of selecting the winners, whose posters will be proudly displayed in the windows of City Hall from April 19 through the end of the month, showcasing their artistic talents and their understanding of the crucial role trees play in our environment.
The City of Rehoboth Beach is not new to environmental recognition. For 33 consecutive years, it has earned the title of Tree City USA, a prestigious distinction granted by the Arbor Day Foundation in collaboration with the US Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. A community must maintain a tree board or department, have a tree care ordinance, allocate a minimum of $2 per capita annually to community forestry, and hold an Arbor Day observance with a formal proclamation to get this honor.